Tanker Fire on NJ Turnpike Sends Massive Column of Black Smoke Toward NYC

A fuel tanker fire on the Western Spur of the NJ Turnpike Monday morning created such intense, thick black smoke that it blew across the Hudson River and over western Manhattan.

Chopper 4 was over the scene at the northbound off-ramp to Route 3 just before 6:45 a.m. Smoke from the burning, overturned tanker rose to at least 1,600 feet, and traffic backed up on both sides of the road. More than 90 minutes after the accident, the truck was still smoldering.

Tanker fire on the NJ Turnpike in East Rutherford sending smoke all the way into #NYC @NBCNewYork #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/vMs7djXay1 — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) July 13, 2020

Video from a ferry crossing the Hudson River showed a heavy column of the smoke blowing across the river and straight into Manhattan.

Traffic cameras in New Jersey could also see the smoke from miles away.

News 4 New York

Multiple local fire departments responded.