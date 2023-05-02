Tainted Money Sends NJ Bank Workers to Hospital: Official

Money tainted with an unknown substance led to several employees at a Newark, New Jersey, bank ending up hospitalized after falling ill Tuesday, according to the city's Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé.

The strange events unfolded shortly after 12 p.m. at a Wells Fargo Bank located on Lyons Avenue. It was at that time that Newark Police was reporting to the bank for a possible hazmat incident, according to Fragé.

Allegedly a man entered the bank and handed a bank teller cash tainted with the unknown substance. The bank was subsequently evacuated after at least three workers reported feeling sick, Fragé said.

Three employees were rushed to Newark Beth Israel medical Center for evaluation. The victims were said to be in stable condition.

This incident remains under investigation after EMS and HazMat crews were called in. Police said that as of Tuesday night, they still were not sure what the substance was, and test were being performed to determine its origin.

As for the man who brought the substance to the bank, he apparently walked out before anyone became sick. Police said no one had been taken into custody.

In a statement, Wells Fargo said that company officials were aware of the incident but were not sharing any more information. The officials said safety was their top priority and they were working with police on the investigation.