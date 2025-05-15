New York

Beloved NJ high school coach among 4 killed in fiery Taconic crash: Officials

Robert Violante was one of the people who died when a Sprinter van crossed a median and rammed into a Honda sedan in New Castle

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

One of the four people killed in a fiery crash on the Taconic State Parkway has been identified as a beloved New Jersey track and football coach who was on his way home from school at the time, authorities say.

Robert Violante, also known as "Coach V," worked for the Bergenfield School District for 15 years, impacting Bergenfield High School, where he most recently was a member of the faculty as well as head football and track coach, and Jefferson Elementary School.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The kids adored Violante, and he helped transform the struggling football program into a playoff contender after years of challenges, according to a letter Christopher Tully, superintendent of Bergenfield schools, sent the community.

"His unexpected loss is deeply felt across our entire school community, and we know that Bergenfield High School and our town will never be the same without him," Tully wrote in the letter.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"'Coach V' was more than just a teacher and coach -- he was a mentor, a father figure, and a true friend to so many. He always put students first and believed in helping them reach their highest potential," the letter continued. "Known for his compassion, dedication and quiet strength, he instilled discipline through tough love and created lasting bonds with those lucky enough to be in his presence."

The Bergenfield School District will provide grief counselors to help students, staff and families process the news. Additional helplines also are available. Memorial information is expected to be shared soon.

Violante was driving the Honda that was hit by a Sprinter van that crossed the median into the northbound lanes in Westchester County's New Castle.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Trump administration 6 hours ago

Live updates: President Trump set to end Middle East trip and return to D.C.

Florida 2 hours ago

Teacher loses job for calling student by preferred name without parental permission

The van rammed into a Honda sedan in the passing lane, according to police, causing it to overturn. Flames then engulfed it. Three people inside the van were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Violante was taken to the hospital, but later died of his injuries. The other victims' identities have not been released.

The van driver was hospitalized in critical condition at Westchester Medical Center, according to police. There was no immediate update on that person's status early Thursday.

An investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses of the crash, or anyone with relevant information, was urged to contact New York State Police at (845) 677-7300.

This article tagged under:

New York
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us