One of the four people killed in a fiery crash on the Taconic State Parkway has been identified as a beloved New Jersey track and football coach who was on his way home from school at the time, authorities say.

Robert Violante, also known as "Coach V," worked for the Bergenfield School District for 15 years, impacting Bergenfield High School, where he most recently was a member of the faculty as well as head football and track coach, and Jefferson Elementary School.

The kids adored Violante, and he helped transform the struggling football program into a playoff contender after years of challenges, according to a letter Christopher Tully, superintendent of Bergenfield schools, sent the community.

"His unexpected loss is deeply felt across our entire school community, and we know that Bergenfield High School and our town will never be the same without him," Tully wrote in the letter.

"'Coach V' was more than just a teacher and coach -- he was a mentor, a father figure, and a true friend to so many. He always put students first and believed in helping them reach their highest potential," the letter continued. "Known for his compassion, dedication and quiet strength, he instilled discipline through tough love and created lasting bonds with those lucky enough to be in his presence."

The Bergenfield School District will provide grief counselors to help students, staff and families process the news. Additional helplines also are available. Memorial information is expected to be shared soon.

Violante was driving the Honda that was hit by a Sprinter van that crossed the median into the northbound lanes in Westchester County's New Castle.

The van rammed into a Honda sedan in the passing lane, according to police, causing it to overturn. Flames then engulfed it. Three people inside the van were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Violante was taken to the hospital, but later died of his injuries. The other victims' identities have not been released.

The van driver was hospitalized in critical condition at Westchester Medical Center, according to police. There was no immediate update on that person's status early Thursday.

An investigation is ongoing. Any witnesses of the crash, or anyone with relevant information, was urged to contact New York State Police at (845) 677-7300.