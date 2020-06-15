Customers for T-Mobile, Other Telecom Companies Report Outages Nationwide

U.S. customers of telecom giants T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T and Sprint are reporting outages on Monday, according to Downdetector.com.
The outages are seemingly affecting T-Mobile the most as more than 100,000 customers have reported outages.
Thousands of other customers have reported outages for Metro by T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T and Sprint, respectively, according to Downdetector.com.
Affected areas include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, New York and Los Angeles, along with other metropolitan areas.
T-Mobile was trending on Twitter Monday as several voiced their frustration about being unable to place or receive calls.
T-Mobile and the other companies have not yet released statements about the reported outages.
