T.J. Maxx Fined $13M for Selling Recalled Infant Sleepers Linked to at Least 30 Deaths

The agreement settles charges that from March 2014 to October 2019, T.J. Maxx knowingly sold, offered and distributed products that were part of 21 different recalls

T.J. Maxx has agreed to pay a $13 million fine for selling a number of recalled products, including Fisher-Price's Rock ’n Play Sleepers, an item linked to at least 30 infant deaths since 2009.

The agreement settles charges that from March 2014 to October 2019, T.J. Maxx knowingly sold, offered and distributed products that were part of 21 different recalls.

While the U.S. government says the Rock ’n Play Sleepers were linked to 30 deaths, a congressional report last year found that more than 50 infants died using the product before it was recalled in 2019.

