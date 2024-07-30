Swimming

The other swimmers from NJ got medals. Can he? Meet Matt Fallon

American record-holder looks to beat world's best in 200m breaststroke

New Jersey's Matt Fallon notched the second-fastest time in his swimming heat Tuesday to advance to the men's 200m breaststroke semifinals, where he will face French ace Leon Marchand, among other competitors.

Fallon, of Warren, is one of three men from New Jersey swimming for Team USA. Jack Alexy, of Mendham, helped Team USA earn its first gold of the Paris Olympics in the relay with Caeleb Dressel over the weekend.

And Nic Fink, who used to live in Morristown, earned a silver medal in the 100m breaststroke. He missed gold by a fingernail. Can Fallon keep the trend going?

This is his first Olympics.

Fallon first started gaining recognition in the sport at age 14, according to his Olympics bio and holds the American time or the 200m breaststroke at U.S. Olympic Trials. He was also named first-team All-America after placing second -- to Marchand -- in the event at NCAAs. He attended the Pingry school in Basking Ridge, which Fink also did.

Friends shared best wishes for Fallon, an incoming senior at the University of Pennsylvania, on Instagram.

