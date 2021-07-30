Swimming Day 8 Features Mixed Relay, Caeleb Dressel, Katie Ledecky

On the second-to-last night of swimming at the Tokyo Olympics, four more finals take center stage on a busy night for Caeleb Dressel. In addition, the debut of the mixed 4x100m medley relay should be a thrilling back-and-forth race.

Watch live on NBC beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET, or stream live:

The men’s 100m butterfly, in which Dressel owns the world record and tied the Olympic record in the heats, is the first final of the evening. Coming in second to Dressel in the semifinals was Kristof Milak, the Hungarian swimmer who won the gold in the 200m butterfly earlier this week.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In the women’s 200m backstroke, which takes place at 9:37 p.m ET, Americans Phoebe Bacon and Rhyan White qualified second and third. Fellow American Regan Smith is the world record holder in the event but was bested by Bacon and White in an electric race at the U.S. Olympic Trials – White’s winning time in June was faster than the gold-medal-winning time in the 2016 Olympics. White finished just outside the medals in the 100m backstroke (in which Smith won gold).

Bacon attended the same elementary school in Bethesda, Maryland, as Ledecky, who as a fourth grader was assigned to be Bacon’s buddy in pre-kindergarten.

After Bacon swims her first Olympic final, Ledecky has her final race of the Tokyo Olympics, the women’s 800m final at 9:46 p.m. ET. Her qualifying time of 8:15.67 was almost a second and a half ahead of fellow American Katie Grimes.

Ariarne Titmus – the Australian sensation who already has gold medals in both the 200m and 400m freestyles – had the sixth-best time. She finished third to Ledecky’s first in the 800m at the 2019 World Championships.

In the semifinals of the 50m freestyle, Dressel and Michael Andrew look to advance for the American men, while Abbey Weitzel and Simone Manuel are up for the American women.

The last final on Friday night, at 10:43 p.m. ET, is the Olympic debut of the mixed 4x100 medley relay. The top three qualifiers were Great Britain, the United States and world-record-holder China. Australia – which has already won six swimming golds in Tokyo, more than it did at its home Games in Sydney in 2000 – qualified with the fourth-best time.

Emma McKeon's eighth career Olympic medal and her 32nd among Olympics/worlds/Pan Pacs is her first individual gold.



Australia swimming gold medals

2012/2016 Olympics combined: 4

Tokyo Olympics: 6 so far



Australia has more swimming golds than it won at the 2000 Sydney Games. — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) July 30, 2021

In the prelims, the U.S. put up Rhyan White for the backstroke, Andrew Smith for the butterfly, Tom Shields for the breaststroke and Abbey Weitzel for the freestyle. Dressel is expected to swim the butterfly leg in the final, his third swim of the night.

The lead could change several times throughout the final depending on which country has stronger swimmers on which legs, making the mixed medley relay a can’t-miss event.