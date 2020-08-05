north brunswick

SUV Slams Into Gas Pumps in New Jersey, Bursts Into Flames

Incredibly, no serious injuries were reported

Two gas pumps burst into flames after SUV slams into them in South Brunswick, New Jersey.
South Brunswick Police Department

It could have been much worse when an SUV crashed into gas pumps at a gas station in New Jersey, police said.

Video released by North Brunswick police showed it was raining on Route 1 Tuesday as the SUV sideswiped a vehicle that was trying to turn into the gas station.

The SUV veered into the gas station’s lot and hit two gas pumps, which burst into flames.

This morning, we received multiple 911 calls for a motor vehicle crash at the gas station on Route 1 North near Driscoll Road. Our patrol units responded along with North Brunswick First Aid & Rescue Squad, Inc. and North Brunswick Volunteer Fire Department to the scene. We are fortunate to say that there were no life threatening injuries reported. Just a reminder to please use caution while driving, especially days like today.Check out the still photos in the comments!! News 12 New JerseyNJ.comNBC New YorkABC NewsCBS New YorkNew Jersey 101.5

Posted by North Brunswick Police Department on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

The SUV flipped on its side.

“We are fortunate to say that there were no life threatening injuries reported,” police wrote on Facebook. “Just a reminder to please use caution while driving.”

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Donald Trump 5 hours ago

Virus Updates: LA Threatens to Cut Off Utilities; NYC Introduces COVID Checkpoints

Lebanon 5 hours ago

Lebanese Clear Blast Rubble From Roads Around Cratered Port

No other information was available.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

north brunswickNew Jerseygas pumpsSUV
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV See It, Share It
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us