SUV Slams Into Gas Pumps in New Jersey, Bursts Into Flames

It could have been much worse when an SUV crashed into gas pumps at a gas station in New Jersey, police said.

Video released by North Brunswick police showed it was raining on Route 1 Tuesday as the SUV sideswiped a vehicle that was trying to turn into the gas station.

The SUV veered into the gas station’s lot and hit two gas pumps, which burst into flames.

This morning, we received multiple 911 calls for a motor vehicle crash at the gas station on Route 1 North near Driscoll Road. Our patrol units responded along with North Brunswick First Aid & Rescue Squad, Inc. and North Brunswick Volunteer Fire Department to the scene. We are fortunate to say that there were no life threatening injuries reported. Just a reminder to please use caution while driving, especially days like today.Check out the still photos in the comments!! News 12 New JerseyNJ.comNBC New YorkABC NewsCBS New YorkNew Jersey 101.5 Posted by North Brunswick Police Department on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

The SUV flipped on its side.

“We are fortunate to say that there were no life threatening injuries reported,” police wrote on Facebook. “Just a reminder to please use caution while driving.”

No other information was available.