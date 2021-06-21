Suspect Wanted for Three Killings in Oregon Arrested in Wisconsin

A suspect wanted for a fatal shooting and other violent crimes in Oregon that left three people dead, including his father, turned himself to police in Wisconsin on Sunday, authorities said.

Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, faces multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and other charges after an outburst of violence in the small coastal city of North Bend, said Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Authorities were first alerted to the killings Friday night when a person driving a pickup truck ran over a Florida couple at a casino RV park and fled. The hit-and-run killed Anthony Oyster, 74, and left his wife, Linda Oyster, 73, in critical condition, Frasier said. Three minutes later, police were told of a shooting at a marijuana dispensary roughly one mile away, where they discovered the body of Jennifer L. Davidson, 47.

The body of Nicholson’s father, Charles Nicholson, 83, was found inside a trailer at the same RV park where the Oysters were struck. It wasn’t clear how Charles Nicholson was killed, though Fraiser told reporters last week there was “no question he died of homicidal violence.”

It also wasn’t clear how he got to Wisconsin, though Fraiser said investigators believe he drove. Authorities also did not identify a possible motive.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.