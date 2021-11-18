New Jersey

Suspect in New Jersey Double Homicide Arrested While Walking Dog in Arizona: Feds

Members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force arrested the 33-year-old man at a Tucson apartment complex while he was walking his dog, the Marshals Service said

Getty Images

A 33-year-old man sought in a double-homicide in New Jersey has been arrested in Arizona, authorities said Thursday.

Members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force arrested Gabriel B. Vilorio-Jaquez on Wednesday at a Tucson apartment complex while he was walking his dog, the Marshals Service said in a statement.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Vilorio-Jaquez was sought on a Nov. 3 arrest warrant issued in Trenton in Mercer County where Vilorio-Jazquez is accused of first-degree murder in Oct. 29 shootings of two people, the Marshals Service said.

Vilorio-Jaquez was jailed while awaiting extradition back to New Jersey, the Marshals Service said.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Kevin McCarthy 2 hours ago

In Record, 8.5-Hour Rant, GOP's Kevin McCarthy Stalls Biden Bill

astronomy 18 hours ago

Lunar Eclipse 2021: Partial Eclipse Overnight Will Be Longest in 580 Years

Online court records did not indicate whether Vilorio-Jaquez has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New JerseyArizonaTucsonarresteddouble homicide
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us