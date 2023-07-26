Crime and Courts

Yoga teacher accused of killing American University professor in 2010 is caught in Mexico

By Paul Wagner, News4 Reporter

A man charged in the 2010 killing of a highly respected American University professor was extradited from Mexico this week.

Sue Ann Marcum, who taught accounting, was found dead in her home on Massachusetts Avenue in Bethesda, Maryland. She was 52.

The scene indicated Marcum had fought with her attacker, police said. She was beaten and asphyxiated.

DNA was found on her body and from what investigators believe was the murder weapon, police said.

Marcum’s email account showed she had a business relationship with Jorge Rueda Landeros and was worried about how it was being handled.

Months into the investigation, police got a DNA sample from Rueda Landeros that matched the evidence at the crime scene.

Rueda Landeros was caught in Mexico in December after police received a tip he was wanted for murder in the U.S., police said. He was living in Guadalajara under an assumed name and was teaching yoga.

The lead investigator corresponded with Rueda Landeros in Mexico as police tried to get him in custody.

“I did have some email conversations with him in which he invited me to talk to him in Juarez,” Montgomery County police Detective Paula Hamill said. “However, I declined.”

Rueda Landeros, now 53 years old, was flown back to the U.S. Tuesday. He had a brief court appearance Wednesday, but the defense said it weren’t ready to go forward, so the judge scheduled another hearing for Thursday.

