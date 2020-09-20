Suspect Detained for Allegedly Sending Ricin-Tainted Letter to White House

A suspect who allegedly sent a letter containing the deadly poison ricin to the White House was detained trying to enter the United States from Canada, a federal law enforcement official said Sunday.
Additional information about the person was not immediately available.
The FBI said Saturday that it was investigating a suspicious letter addressed to President Donald Trump that had been intercepted.
