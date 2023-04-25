Surviving Housemate in Idaho Killings Fights Subpoena to Testify at Suspect's Hearing

One of two housemates who were inside an off-campus residence when four University of Idaho students were killed in November is asking a judge to reject a request by the defense that she attend an upcoming hearing for murder suspect Bryan Kohberger.

The housemate, Bethany Funke, asked to quash a subpoena in a request filed Friday in a district court in Washoe County, Nevada, where she is from, according to court documents and public records.

Funke's motion says the subpoena would require her to appear in court in Idaho, in late June and potentially for the duration of a trial against Kohberger, who was arrested in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30, weeks after the Nov. 13 slayings.

Kohberger, 28, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary.

