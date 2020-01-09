NBC NEWS

Surveillance Video From Jeffrey Epstein’s First Apparent Suicide Attempt ‘No Longer Exists’

Officials at the federal jail housing Epstein preserved video from the wrong floor due to a clerical error

Sexual Misconduct Epstein
New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP (File)

The surveillance footage taken from outside Jeffrey Epstein's jail cell on the day of his first apparent suicide attempt has been permanently deleted, NBC News reported.

Epstein, the disgraced financier who was facing federal sex-trafficking charges, was found semiconscious in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in New York at about 1:27 a.m. on July 23.

But that video is now gone because MCC officials mistakenly saved footage from a different floor of the federal detention facility, federal prosecutors said in a court filing Thursday.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Iran 1 hour ago

US Officials: ‘Highly Likely’ Iran Downed Ukrainian Jetliner

Puerto Rico 2 hours ago

Puerto Rico Earthquake Aftermath Deepens as Govt Seeks Help

The FBI made the discovery last week while reviewing a copy of the video provided by MCC officials, prosecutors said.

Get more at NBC News

This article tagged under:

NBC NEWSJeffrey EpsteinMetropolitan Correctional Center
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us