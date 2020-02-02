Super Bowl LIV: 49ers Battle Chiefs in Miami

Super Bowl Sunday has arrived.

After two weeks of buildup, it's finally time for the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs to take the field in South Florida and battle for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

San Francisco rode its dominant rushing attack and stout defense to this year's title game. After earning a bye in the NFC playoffs with their 13-3 regular season record, the 49ers rolled the Minnesota Vikings in the divisional round and the Green Bay Packers in the conference title game to punch their ticket to Super Bowl LIV.

Led by the arm of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs finished the regular season at 12-4 and also earned a first-round bye in the playoffs. Kansas City rebounded from double-digit deficits in both of its playoff games to claim the AFC crown.

San Francisco can capture its sixth Lombardi Trophy in franchise history with a win in Super Bowl LIV. A win for the Chiefs would give them their first title since 1970.

Super Bowl LIV is being played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.