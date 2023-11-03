Students at NJ school reportedly used AI to make pornographic images of classmates

A stunning investigation is underway at a New Jersey high school after reports surfaced of students using artificial intelligence to manipulate real photos to create pornographic images of classmates.

Using photo editing applications powered by AI, students at Westfield High School created fake nude photos of their classmates, according to a letter emailed to parents in October. The photos were apparently sent around in group texts over the summer.

"I always worry about this. I have a daughter, she’s beautiful, she’s my baby girl — I don’t want something like that to happen to her," said parent Rahat Hossain.

Parents who spoke with NBC New York said when they first learned of AI and thought about it in the context of their kids, they worried about Chat GPT helping their kids write essays for school. But what administrators say happened with fake nude photos is far more concerning.

AI technology is now so advanced that it appears the Westfield teenagers digitally altered pornographic images they found online to make it appear that the person in the nude photo was one of their underage classmates.

"What worries me is the amount of suicide for the children, and the bullying aspect. And today our online world is hard enough, but when you can just make an image of someone, it really becomes problematic," said John Pizzuto, the retired commander for the New Jersey State Police internet crimes task force.

Pizzuto now lobbies lawmakers to protect children from AI.

"Today with AI, you can make an exact replica of someone where no one can tell the difference and that is the danger," he said.

Citing confidentiality, Westfield would not release any information about the students accused of creating the fake nude photos, or what discipline they are facing. The superintendent of schools, Dr. Raymond Gonzalez, said the district "continue to strengthen our efforts by educating our students and establishing clear guidelines to ensure that these new technologies are used responsibly in our schools and beyond."

Experts have said it’s important for teenagers to keep their social media profiles private and only accept people they know and trust as friends or followers so their photos don’t get into the wrong hands.