Strategic Education: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) on Thursday reported net income of $7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $258.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRA