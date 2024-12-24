Stranded NASA astronauts' Christmas photo is raising a major question

Originally appeared on E! Online

The stranded NASA astronauts are feeling festive this Christmas, despite being thousands of miles away from earth.

Sunita "Suni" Williams — who has been stranded in space alongside partner Barry "Butch" Wilmore since June — recently got into the holiday spirit with some fellow space explorers aboard the International Space Station.

"Another day, another sleigh," NASA captioned a new Instagram snapshot of Williams and American astronaut Don Pettit flashing smiles while wearing red Santa hats. "Don Pettit and Suni Williams, Expedition 72 flight engineer and commander, pose for a fun holiday season portrait while speaking on a ham radio inside the International Space Station’s Columbus laboratory module."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Though the space travelers seem to be filled with cheer in the Dec. 16 pic, the holly jolly photo raised one major question among those following Williams and Wilmore's journey home: How were they able to get their hands on Christmas clothes after being in orbit for over half a year?

As one user commented, "Where did the Santa hats come from if they’ve been stuck up there for months and only planned a short trip? Seems an odd unnecessary to have on hand…"

READ: Here's what NASA's stranded astronauts ate for Thanksgiving aboard the International Space Station

Another wondered, "8 day mission, happened to have Santa hats."

The likely answer is that the pair picked up the Santa hats when they boarded the ISS last month ahead of Thanksgiving. And even though Williams and Wilmore weren't able to be with their loved ones for Turkey Day, they still celebrated with a menu that included all the proper fixings — in dehydrated space pouch form, of course.

“We have a bunch of food that we’ve packed away that is Thanksgiving-ish,” Williams told NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt Nov. 27. “Some smoked turkey, some cranberry, apple cobbler, green beans and mushrooms and mashed potatoes.”

Pettit, American Nick Hague, as well as three other Russian astronauts also partook in the Thanksgiving meal.

Williams and Wilmore first became stranded in space back in June due to a malfunction with their Starliner craft. Although the colleagues had intended the mission to only last eight days after departing from Earth this summer, a leak in their Boeing aircraft — related to its propulsion — has left them stranded.

And while they were supposed to be coming home in February 2025, it was revealed earlier this month that they will actually be stranded a little bit longer.

NASA confirmed that the two aren't expected to return until March or April because of a delay in launching their replacements at the ISS.

“We’re feeling good, working out, eating right,” Williams told concerned followers earlier this year. “We have a lot of fun up here, too. So, you know, people are worried about us. Really, don’t worry about us.”

NASA announced Thursday that the next Artemis mission, which will send four astronauts on a flight around the moon, will be delayed until 2026.