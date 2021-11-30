Marcin Gortat

Stranded Marcin Gortat Offered $1K to Whoever Brought Him Gas

The former Wizards center took to Twitter to find help on Tuesday afternoon

By Matt Weyrich

Stranded Marcin Gortat offered $1K to whoever brought him gas originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Marcin Gortat had quite the Tuesday afternoon.

The former Wizards center who played for four teams between 2007 and 2019 was enjoying a sunny Florida afternoon on a lake in Orlando when his boat ran out of gas. Out of options, he took to Twitter to find help.

Gortat offered $1,000 to anyone who could bring him a half-gallon of gas and help get him back to the mainland. Twenty-two minutes after his initial tweet, Gortat posted an update: He had been saved.

It’s been over a year and a half since the Polish Hammer announced his retirement from the NBA. Having made over $95 million in his career, he felt comfortable offering up $1,000 to get out of his predicament.

No word on whether the woman who eventually came to his rescue with gas cashed in on his social-media offer.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Marcin GortatNBAWashington Wizards
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us