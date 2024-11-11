Donald Trump

Stephen Miller expected to be named Trump's deputy chief of staff for policy

Miller, a staunch hardliner on immigration policy, worked in the White House during Trump’s first term in office

By Garrett Haake and Rebecca Shabad | NBC News

Stephen Miller arrives for a campaign rally for Donald Trump at Lancaster Airport on Nov. 3 in Lititz, Pa.
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to name Stephen Miller as his deputy chief of staff for policy at the White House, a source with knowledge of the transition team's plans said Monday, NBC News reports.

While Trump hasn't made his choice public yet, Vice President-elect JD Vance appeared to confirm the news in a post on X as he reacted to CNN's report about Miller being chosen for the role.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

"This is another fantastic pick by the president. Congrats @StephenM!" Vance said.

Miller, a staunch hardliner on immigration policy, worked in the White House during Trump's first term in office, serving both as director of speechwriting and as a senior adviser to the president.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Since leaving the White House, he has run the group America First Legal, which he founded with former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.  More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpDecision 2024politics
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us