Crime and Courts

Stepfather put dog collar on child, yanked him for 2 days: Miami police

Zachary Perez, 42, was charged with aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm

By Ari Odzer

NBC Universal, Inc.

New details were released after a man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly abusing his 6-year-old stepson in Miami.

Zachary Perez, 42, was charged with aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm after his arrest on Saturday.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE
Zachary Perez
Miami-Dade Corrections
Miami-Dade Corrections
Zachary Perez

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, Perez struck the victim with a closed face several times.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

An arrest report said Perez then put a collar on the child and yanked him until he fell backward to the ground.

Perez would continue to do this to the child for two days, the report said.

The report stated that Perez also kicked the child in the stomach and struck him with a tree branch.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Trump administration 11 hours ago

Live updates: US and China agree to pause tariffs; Trump takes first trip abroad

Sean "Diddy" Combs 3 mins ago

What we know about the 12 jurors who will decide Diddy's fate

Perez was then taken into custody.

A judge denied him bond during his court appearance on Sunday.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us