At least one person was trying to scale the Statue of Liberty after a banner reading "Abolish ICE" was unfurled at its base Wednesday afternoon.

A woman was spotted scaling the statue, and had made it to Lady Liberty's base, US Park Police public information officer Sgt. Dave Somma told NBC 4. The island, crowded with visitors on the July 4th holiday, was evacuated as a precaution.

The woman was seen at various points pacing back and forth on the base of the statue, then lying down and casually kicking her legs. Police officers were watching her from below as they attempted to coax her down. NYPD emergency services and aviation units were assisting U.S. Park Police.

Earlier, seven people were arrested by the United States Park Police after unrolling a banner that read "Abolish I.C.E," at the statue. The banner was organized by the group Rise and Resist NYC, which said on Facebook it was at the Statue of Liberty to demand President Trump abolish the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and "reunite families, halt deportations and end detention as a deterrent."

The group initially denied any connection to the climber, saying in a tweet, "The climber on the Statue of Liberty has no connection to our #abolishice action earlier today."

But a woman named Annette who participated in the Rise and Resist protest later confirmed to News 4 that the person on the statue had been part of their protest.

"While the people who were doing the banner were taken and detained by park police, we became aware that there was a climber on the statue," she told News 4 at the Battery, after getting off the ferry from Liberty Island. "We did not know until just now, just a few minutes ago on the ferry when someone showed us a photo and we were able to confirm that it is a Rise and Resist member who took this action on her own."

"She did not discuss it with anybody beforehand, and we were completely unaware," said Annette. "We found this out through the same way everybody else is finding it out, through the news."

Though Annette said the group supports the woman and "certainly understand the feeling that motivated her to do this," they were very concerned for her safety.

The seven protesters will be charged with unlawful protest, Somma said.

The news comes a week after a Wisconsin congressman introduced legislation to abolish the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency in a demand for change that has become a campaign cry for some Democrats this primary season.

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wisc.) introduced the bill following a trip to the southern U.S. border, where he noticed the “cruel, inhumane and un-American policies taking place at the border that are now a direct result of actions by [President] Donald Trump.”



