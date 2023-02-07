State of the Union

State of the Union: Some Republicans Boo Biden Comments on Medicare and Social Security

Biden suggested Republicans had fallen in line behind a proposal to put the continued existence of those two program to a vote every five years

By Associated Press and NBC News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Republicans got riled up when President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech touched on Medicare and Social Security.

Biden suggested Republicans had fallen in line behind a proposal to put the continued existence of those two program to a vote every five years.

"That means if Congress doesn’t vote to keep them, those programs will go away. Other Republicans say if we don’t cut Social Security and Medicare, they’ll let America default on its debt for the first time in our history," Biden said.

Those remarks fired up Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and others. Greene, sporting a white fur coat, stood up, made a thumbs-down gesture and yelled, "Liar!" 

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Some Republicans even jumped to their feet to object.

In response, Biden said: “Anybody who doubts it, contact my office.”

And he told his audience, "So we all agree, Social Security and Medicare is off the table.” That drew a standing ovation from members of both parties.

This article tagged under:

State of the Union
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us