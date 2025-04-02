The U.S. Department of State has updated its existing Level 2 travel advisory for The Bahamas, which urges Americans to "exercise increased caution due to crime."

The State Department uses a four-level system for travel advisories: Level 1 — Exercise normal precautions; Level 2 — Exercise increased caution; Level 3 — Reconsider travel; and Level 4 — Do not travel. The agency escalated the travel advisory for The Bahamas from Level 1 to Level 2 in late January 2024.

The agency's Bureau of Consular Affairs updated its travel advisory for the popular Caribbean island nation on Monday to "reflect crime, swimming-related risks, and information on traveling with firearms and ammunition."

Armed robberies, burglaries and sexual assaults can occur anywhere in The Bahamas, the State Department said.

"Most crime occurs in Nassau and Freeport on New Providence and Grand Bahama islands. Stay alert in the 'Over the Hill' area in Nassau, south of Shirley Street, where gangs have killed residents," the State Department writes. "Stay alert in vacation rental properties, especially where private security is not present."

Travelers to The Bahamas are warned that boating, jet skiing and other beach activities in the island nation carry risk. Boating is not well-regulated, and sexual assaults by jet ski operators have been reported, the State Department said.

U.S. government employees are banned from using jet skis and personal watercraft rented from independent operators on New Providence and Paradise islands.

In the advisory, the State Department also reminds U.S. citizens that firearms and ammunition are illegal in The Bahamas and that police strictly enforce those laws, meaning travelers with firearms or ammunition can be arrested, jailed or fined.

"Authorities have detained U.S. citizens for several days or more after finding firearms or ammunition, preventing them from leaving," the State Department writes.

For more information, view the complete The Bahamas Travel Advisory.