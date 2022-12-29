Starbucks' Reward System is Changing Next Year. Here's What It Will Take to Get a Free Drink

Looking to score a free reward from Starbucks next year? It may cost you more.

Starbucks announced changes to its reward system starting in February, changing the number of "stars" customers will need to earn free menu items, including bakery goods or a drink.

As part of the program, customers earn so-called stars by making purchases with a Starbucks card or using the company's app.

Under the changes, which are listed on the coffee chain's website, a free hot coffee or tea or a bakery item will now cost 100 stars, up from the current 50 stars. But, an iced coffee or tea, which was previously 150 stars, will now also be available at 100 stars.

"Handcrafted" beverages like a latte or Frappuccino or a hot breakfast item, both of which were previously only 150 stars, will now require 200 stars. A packaged salad or other lunch items will be 300 stars, up from 200, but packaged coffee will also be 300 stars, down from the current 400.

Here's a look at the changes, according to Starbucks:

100 Stars may be redeemed for one (1) of the following items: hot brewed coffee or hot steeped tea, iced brewed coffee or iced brewed tea, OR a bakery item (such as a cake pop or cookie), OR a packaged snack (such as popcorn or potato chips) OR one (1) Cold Siren Logo Plastic To-Go Cup (24 oz only) or one (1) Siren Logo Plastic Hot Cup (16 oz only).

200 Stars may be redeemed for one (1) of the following items: any handcrafted beverage (such as a latte or Frappuccino ® blended beverage) OR any hot breakfast item (such as a breakfast sandwich or oatmeal).

300 Stars may be redeemed for one (1) packaged salad or lunch sandwich OR one (1) packaged protein box, OR one (1) packaged coffee item (such as whole bean coffee). Packaged coffee availability may vary by store location.

The new reward system is set to take effect starting Feb. 13.

It marks one of the latest changes the company is making.

Earlier this month, many customers were met with a surprise change to the company's tipping policy.

Now, when purchasing a beverage with a debit or credit card, customers are given a prompt to tip their barista -- whether they order the drink online, inside a store, or at a drive-thru window, sparking criticism from some customers and employees who called the process "awkward."

According to Fortune, the move reflects a demand from the Starbucks Workers Union as part of an effort to add to the existing wage and benefits system.

However, a May statement from Starbucks said the addition of the digital tipping system was being considered even prior to any union activity.