Technology

Is Spotify down? Here's everything we know about the music service's outage

Spotify has confirmed that service is being impacted for some users.

By Logan Reardon

Headphones connected to a mobile phone with the logo of Spotify on its screen
Nikos Pekiaridis/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Spotify is down for some users across the world as of Wednesday morning.

The music streaming service confirmed the outage with a post on social media at 8:45 a.m. ET, stating "We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out!"

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Spotify later added more details:

"We're seeing reports from users that the app isn't loading properly or that they're experiencing playback issues. Others report that they're having issues accessing the Support site. This seems to happen both on mobile and desktop devices."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The issues reportedly are preventing the platform from loading or streaming music. Problems are occurring on Spotify's web player, desktop app, and mobile app. Some desktop users are seeing a black screen that won't load, while others can select songs but are unable to play them.

Downdetector is showing a spike in U.S. outages, and an outage map from ThousandEyes shows that the issues are impacting users globally.

As of 10:15 a.m. ET, it's still unclear what is causing the outages or when users can expect Spotify to be back to normal.

This article tagged under:

Technology
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us