Colorado

Spectator is killed by a stray hammer thrown at a Colorado youth track and field meet

A person is dead in Colorado after having been hit by an errant weight thrown by a competitor at a youth track and field competition

By The Associated Press

Running track and soccer field in public park from above
Getty Images

An errant weight thrown by a competitor struck and killed a spectator at a youth track and field meet in Colorado, according to officials at the university where the competition was held.

The hammer in the hammer throw event cleared certified barriers before striking the man Sunday morning at the University of Colorado's Colorado Springs campus, according to a university statement.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Firefighters pronounced the man dead at the scene. He apparently had tried to shield his wife and son from the ball, KRDO-TV reported. The so-called hammer in the hammer throw event is actually a heavy ball on a chain.

Authorities did not identify the athlete or the man killed. He was the father of a competitor for the Colorado United Track Club that hosted the event for high school-age athletes from around the state, according to the station.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

“We are heartbroken at this horrible accident and are focused on supporting all involved,” campus Chancellor Jennifer Sobanet said in a statement.

The weight used in the hammer throw event weighs 16 pounds (7 kilograms) for men and 9 pounds (4 kilograms) for women in adult competition, according to World Athletics, the international track and field governing body.

Fatal accidents at track and field competitions are rare. A hammer killed a student at a college track and field meet at Wheaton College in Illinois in 2017.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Education 1 hour ago

Free speech organizations denounce Education Department's calling book bans a ‘hoax'

Artificial Intelligence 1 hour ago

Nvidia loses more than $500 billion in market value after Chinese AI startup bursts onto scene

A shot put ball struck and killed an officiant during practice at the U.S. track and field championships in Los Angeles in 2005.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Colorado
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us