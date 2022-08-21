Diving Team Finds Body of Missing California Teen Kiely Rodni in Car Under Water

A search and recovery group looking for Kiely Rodni - a Truckee teenager who went missing after attending a campground party in Placer County - confirmed they've found her, the group said in a Facebook post Sunday.

"We have CONFIRMED Kiely is inside," the group said explaining she was found in a car in Prosser Creek Reservoir. The post also specified Rodni's family has been notified and law enforcement is on the way to confirm details.

A press conference will take place Monday to provide details on the recovery. No further information has been released.

"Thank you everyone for your support and donations in getting us here to help Kiely and her family," the group said.

Rodni was last seen Aug. 6 near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee at a party attended by hundreds of juveniles and young adults, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.