Florida

SpaceX launches 21 Starlink satellites from Florida's coast

The additional satellites were sent into low-Earth orbit from Kennedy Space Center Wednesday morning.

By NBC6 and Julian Quintana

SpaceX launched 21 additional satellites into low-Earth orbit Wednesday morning after launching 24 Starlink satellites into space two days earlier.

The launch took place at 10:27 a.m. at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, where a Falcon 9 rocket carried the satellites into space.

Thirteen of those Starlink satellites will have direct-to-cell capabilities.

The company also said this is the third flight for the first-stage booster, which was involved in one additional Starlink mission and the GOES-U mission.

Following the first-stage separation, the booster will land on a drone ship that is stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

 

