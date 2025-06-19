SPACEX

SpaceX rocket being tested in Texas explodes, but no injuries reported

CEO Elon Musk ’s SpaceX said there were no hazards to nearby communities.

An employee prepares to cross the bridge from parking to SpaceX in Hawthorne on July 17, 2024. Elon Musk said Tuesday on X that he is moving the headquarters of both SpaceX and the social media platform formerly known as Twitter to Texas citing several criticisms he has of California.
A SpaceX rocket being tested in Texas exploded Wednesday night, sending a dramatic fireball high into the sky.

The company said the Starship “experienced a major anomaly” at about 11 p.m. while on the test stand preparing for the tenth flight test at Starbase, SpaceX’s launch site at the southern tip of Texas.

“A safety clear area around the site was maintained throughout the operation and all personnel are safe and accounted for,” SpaceX said in a statement on the social platform X.

CEO Elon Musk ’s SpaceX said there were no hazards to nearby communities and asked people not to try to approach the site.

The company said it is working with local officials to respond to the explosion.

