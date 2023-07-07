airlines

Southwest Airlines flight diverted after flight attendant received AirDrop photos suggesting bomb was on board

Flight 3316 from Las Vegas to Maui was diverted to Oakland, California, Monday afternoon

Planes at San Francisco International Airport (SFO)
Getty Images

A Southwest Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Hawaii was diverted on Monday after a flight attendant received photos on their phone alluding that a bomb was on board, officials say. 

Flight 3316 to Maui was diverted to Oakland, California, Monday afternoon after photographs were sent via Apple's “AirDrop” feature to a flight attendant on board "suggesting a bomb was contained within the aircraft," the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said. 

Once the plane landed, it was evacuated by Oakland Airport Operations, the Transportation Security Administration and Airport Police Services, authorities said.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This article tagged under:

airlines
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us