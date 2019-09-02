Small Explosive Devices Found Near NJ Parade Route: Sources

Multiple small explosive devices were found at a home near the parade route of New Jersey's largest Labor Day parade in South Plainfield. Erica Byfield reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

New Jersey's largest Labor Day parade was canceled Monday after a cooler of fireworks left at a Sunday concert led police to find "multiple small explosive devices" on a property near the parade route, law enforcement officials say.

The South Plainfield Labor Day parade and fireworks display was canceled Monday morning due to a "security concern," the borough announced on Facebook. Governor Phil Murphy was supposed to be marching in the parade.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said an investigation began when a suspicious package containing a "destructive device" was found at Donovan's Reef in Sea Bright Sunday night, after a Guns 4 Hire concert.

A man had brought a cooler of fireworks to the concert and then left the cooler near the venue, a senior law enforcement official told NBC 4. When questioned, the man said he brought the fireworks to the concert hoping they would be set off at the end.

When they would not allow it, the cooler was left at the concert site, prompting an investigation that led the New Jersey State Police and Monmouth County Sheriff's Office to find more fireworks and homemade devices both at the man's home and near his home, which is in the vicinity of the start of the South Plainfield Labor Day Parade.

There was no indication any of the devices were planted because of the parade, however the man's home was close to the parade route so the governor and law enforcement decided to cancel as a precaution, prosecutors said.

Thomas G. Kaiser, 55, was arrested and charged with one count of possession of a destructive device for an unlawful purpose in the second degree and one count of possession of a destructive device in the third degree.

Gaiser had earlier been seen trying to deliver a homemade device to a band member at the concert, a senior law enforcement official said. The device was removed and determined to be a large m-80 firework.

At Kaiser's home -- where he was said to be living with his parents in the basement -- the New Jersey State Police Bomb Unit assisted police in dismantling devices. Officials said police were previously aware of Kaiser, who was known to have some mental issues.

The 62nd Annual South Plainfield Labor Day Parade was set to kick off at 10 a.m. Monday. The event was billed as New Jersey's oldest and largest Labor Day parade.