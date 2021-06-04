South Carolina

South Carolina Couple Likened to ‘Bonnie and Clyde' Eyed as Suspects in Fifth Homicide

Police in South Carolina confirm they are working with their counterparts in Memphis in a death investigation

Tyler Terry, a suspect wanted in the killings of multiple people, is arrested in rural Chester County, S.C., on May 24 after a weeklong manhunt ended without a shot fired as hundreds of officers surrounded him.
A South Carolina couple who are charged in four slayings have been identified as murder suspects in a fifth homicide investigation in Memphis, Tennessee, a law enforcement official said Thursday.

The pair, Tyler Terry, 26, and Adrienne Simpson, 33, are being held in the Chester County Detention Center in South Carolina, NBC News reports. They were arrested about a week apart last month.

Terry and Simpson have been charged with multiple counts of murder, in addition to a slew of assault and attempted murder charges, Grant Suskin, a spokesman for the Chester County Sheriff's Office, said Thursday. They have also been identified in an investigation into a death in Memphis on May 17 that is believed to be a homicide.

Joseph Spiess Jr., chief of police in Brentwood, Missouri, last month likened Terry and Simpson to a notorious criminal duo.

"The way this appears is a modern-day version of Bonnie and Clyde," he said.

