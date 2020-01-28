Sources: Prisoner in Custody After Daring Escape in Newark Airport Bathroom

What to Know The prisoner who made a daring escape by eluding Customs and Border Protection custody at Newark Airport during a routine trip to the bathroom Tuesday has been apprehended, sources tell News 4

The prisoner who made a daring escape by eluding Customs and Border Protection custody at Newark Liberty International Airport during a routine trip to the bathroom Tuesday has been apprehended, a law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the case tell News 4.

The prisoner was taken into a bathroom at Terminal C; he "disappeared" while inside, a source initially said. Authorities allegedly believed he was hiding in the ceiling somewhere.

The fugitive was eventually apprehended by Port Authority Police and ESU without incident, sources said.

The area was shut down but the airport remained operational, the source said.

However, Level 1 of Terminal C had been reopened by 12:36 p.m., according to a tweet from Newark Airport.

Another source with knowledge of the case tells News 4 the prisoner was initially taken into custody on narcotics-related charges.