Sources: Prisoner in Custody After Daring Escape in Newark Airport Bathroom

What to Know
- The prisoner who made a daring escape by eluding Customs and Border Protection custody at Newark Airport during a routine trip to the bathroom Tuesday has been apprehended, sources tell News 4
- The prisoner was taken into a bathroom at Terminal C; he "disappeared" while inside, a source initially said. Authorities allegedly believed he was hiding in the ceiling somewhere
- The fugitive was eventually apprehended by Port Authority Police and ESU without incident, sources said
The prisoner who made a daring escape by eluding Customs and Border Protection custody at Newark Liberty International Airport during a routine trip to the bathroom Tuesday has been apprehended, a law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the case tell News 4.
The prisoner was taken into a bathroom at Terminal C; he "disappeared" while inside, a source initially said. Authorities allegedly believed he was hiding in the ceiling somewhere.
The fugitive was eventually apprehended by Port Authority Police and ESU without incident, sources said.
U.S. & World
Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.
The area was shut down but the airport remained operational, the source said.
However, Level 1 of Terminal C had been reopened by 12:36 p.m., according to a tweet from Newark Airport.
Another source with knowledge of the case tells News 4 the prisoner was initially taken into custody on narcotics-related charges.