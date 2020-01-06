Iran

’Soleimani Had It Coming’: Israel Cautiously Welcomes US Strike on Iran General

“Iran has been provoking Israel and the U.S. for years"

AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is none too popular in secular and liberal Tel Aviv, but few Israelis find fault in his embrace of President Donald Trump and the U.S. decision to kill Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Iraq last week, NBC News reports.

“Soleimani had it coming,” said Rona Tal, who was whiling away a washed-out afternoon in a hip Tel Aviv cafe. “Iran has been provoking Israel and the U.S. for years.”

Tal’s remarks were echoed across the city, where many Tel Aviv residents welcomed Soleimani’s assassination.

The view was also supported by former defense officials and one-time members of the Israeli security establishment, who described his killing as a significant blow for Iran in its “twilight” war against Israel.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

