Social Security: When will you receive your payment in April and the coming months?

By Ariana Ortiz Figueroa and Daniela Gonzalez | TELEMUNDO Digital

Social Security has established the 2025 payment schedule, which follows traditional benefit distribution rules.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits are paid on the first day of each month.

However, if the 1st falls on a weekend or holiday, payment is advanced to the following Friday.

So that you can plan your finances, these are the payments for the month of April:

SSI: April 1

April 2025 Payment Schedule

Social Security:

  • Born April 1-10: April 9 (second Wednesday)
  • Born April 11 - 20: April 16 (third Wednesday)
  • Born April 21-31: April 23 (fourth Wednesday)

Payment schedule during 2025

Here's how the date you'll get your money for the rest of the year will be determined based on your benefit type and date of birth.

In 2025, SSI recipients will receive their payments on the following dates:

  • April 1
  • May 1
  • May 31 (corresponding to June)
  • July 1
  • August 1
  • August 30 (corresponding to September)
  • October 1
  • November 1
  • November 29 (corresponding to December)
  • December 31 (corresponding to January 2026)

For Social Security recipients who do not receive SSI, the payment date depends on your date of birth:

  • If you were born between the 1st and 10th of the month, you will receive your payment on the second Wednesday of the month.
  • If you were born between the 11th and 20th of the month, you will get your payment on the third Wednesday of the month.
  • If you were born between the 21st and 31st, you will receive your money on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

For more information, you can visit the official website of the U.S. Social Security Administration.

