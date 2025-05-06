Former housekeepers accuse Motown legend Smokey Robinson of sexual battery in lawsuit

Four women identified as housekeepers who worked for Smokey Robinson and his wife at their Chatsworth home filed a lawsuit Tuesday, accusing the Motown legend of assault and sexual battery.

The lawsuit filed in Superior Court in Los Angeles against the 85-year-old singer, songwriter, producer and record label exec and wife Frances Robinson identifies the plaintiffs as Jane Doe 1, 2, 3 and 4, who worked for years at the Robinsons' house in Chatsworth. The complaint includes allegations of "repeated sexual assaults and sexual harassment" of the four women at the residence and other locations.

Jane Doe No. 4 also worked as Frances Robinson’s personal assistant, cook and hairdresser from October 2006 to April 2024, when she resigned, according to the 27-page lawsuit.

The lawsuit also alleges false imprisonment, gender violence and creating a hostile work environment.

The first sexual assault in the lawsuit, involving Jane Doe No. 4, occurred in 2007 when she accompanied Robinson to his home in Las Vegas, according to the complaint. The sexual assaults occurred at the home and other locations, the lawsuit states.

Jane Doe 1 worked for the Robinsons from March 2023 to February 2024, when she resigned. Jane Doe 2 worked for the couple from May 2014 until she resigned in February 2020. Jane Doe 3 worked for the Robinsons from February 2012 until April 2024.

Each plaintiff accused Robinson of multiple sexual assaults in the lawsuit and said they were afraid to report the allegations to authorities due to fears of losing their livelihoods. Some of the plaintiffs also feared "the possible adverse effect" on their immigration status, according to the complaint.

The lawsuit alleges that Robinson made repeated "brutal sexual advances" involving Jane Doe No. 2 throughout her employment.

"When they were home alone, he would text message her, asking her to meet him at areas in their Chatsworth residence where closed-circuit cameras weren’t located," according to the lawsuit. "He would then summon her to either the laundry room or garage, where there were no cameras."

The lawsuit alleges Frances Robinson knew about, but did not prevent, the misconduct. She also is accused of "offensive and hostile actions and language" toward the plaintiffs, according to the complaint.

"Frances Robinson failed to take the appropriate corrective action to prevent Defendant Robinson’s deviant misconduct," according to the lawsuit.

The suit seeks a minimum of $50 million in general damages, along with unspecified punitive damages.

Born and raised in Detroit, Robinson was in high school when he founded The Miracles vocal group and developed a lasting career bond and friendship with mentor Berry Gordy. The Miracles' "Shop Around" became the first No. 1 hit on the R&B singles chart for the acclaimed Motown Records label. The group flourished over the next two decades with songs written by Robinson, including "You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me," "Ooo Baby Baby," "The Tracks of My Tears," "Going to a Go-Go," "More Love," "Tears of a Clown," which was co-written with Stevie Wonder, and "I Second That Emotion."

Robinson soon became vice president of Motown Records, but also crafted hits for other greats of the Motown sound, including The Temptations, Mary Wells, Brenda Holloway and Marvin Gaye.

Robinson embarked on a solo career that produced hits like "Just to See Her," "Quiet Storm," "Cruisin’," and "Being With You."

Robinson released a new album on April 25 titled, "What the World Needs Now."