Small Plane Crashes in Front Yard of NJ Home

A small plane crashed in the front yard of a Main Street home in Manville, New Jersey on Monday, knocking out power but otherwise doing only minor damage.

The pilot of the plane, who was the only person on board, suffered some injuries but was removed from the plane conscious and is expected to be okay, Manville's police chief said.

The crash happened in the 900 block of South Main Street around 1 p.m. The home is just feet from Central Jersey Airport.

The FAA described the plane as a single-engine Mooney M20M.

Video from Chopper 4 over the scene showed the plane, its nose heavily damaged, resting on bushes in a home's front yard, beneath some overhead power lines. The plane clipped some of those lines, and PSE&G was on scene restoring power to the neighborhood.

A car in a driveway appeared to be crushed beneath the plane as well.