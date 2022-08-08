Alabama

Small Alabama Town Disbands Police Department Over Racist Text

Residents were outraged when the text messages surfaced in social media posts

WVTM

A racist text message sent by a police officer has prompted officials in a small Alabama town to disband their police department and fire the police chief and assistant chief.

Vincent Mayor James Latimore on Thursday confirmed that Police Chief James Srygley and Assistant Chief John L. Goss had been dismissed, al.com reported.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office on Friday condemned the two officers’ actions and said it stands with the city “in providing emergency law enforcement related service to the citizens (of Vincent) at this time.”

“This has torn this community apart. It doesn’t matter what color we are as long as we do right by people," City Councilman Corey Abrams said during Thursday's council meeting.

On Tuesday, Latimore said “appropriate action has been taken” against the officer alleged to have sent the text, though at the time he would not name the person or anyone involved.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Donald Trump 59 mins ago

Donald Trump Says FBI Conducted Search of His Mar-A-Lago Estate

Ukraine 2 hours ago

US Pledges $1 Billion More Rockets, Other Arms for Ukraine

The city's website lists three people in its department: Srygley, Goss and Officer Lee Carden.

During the council meeting, Latimore announced he had suspended the chief and assistant chief, and the council voted to end the agency. Latimer said Carden turned in his resignation via text message just hours after the city council voted to dissolve the department.

Located in central Alabama, southeast of Birmingham, Vincent has a population of just under 2,000 people. It's located in Shelby, St. Clair, and Talladega counties.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Alabamalaw enforcementracism
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us