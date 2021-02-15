Oregon

Skiers Take Advantage of Portland Snow for Cross-County Ski Fun

An impromptu race, known as the Stumptown Birkebeiner or "Berkie," had locals strapping on their skis and hitting the streets

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The snow-covered streets of Portland, Oregon were filled with cross-country ski tracks Saturday. 

An impromptu race, known as the Stumptown Birkebeiner or "Berkie," had locals strapping on their skis and hitting the streets for the most Portland way to spend a snow day.

"We're just trying to have some fun and enjoy winter when it happens; the rare occasion," participant Noel Johnson said.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

health insurance 5 hours ago

New Enrollment Window Now Open for Health Insurance Shoppers

weather 6 hours ago

Thousands of Flights Cancelled as Storms Wreak Havoc Across US

From practiced cross-country ski racers to those who just wanted to try something new, it was a great excuse to get out of the house and enjoy the snowy weather. 

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

Read the full story from NBC affiliate KGW here

This article tagged under:

OregonweatherPortland
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us