Skier Rescued in Alaska Backcountry After Bear Attack

A skier who was mauled by a brown bear was hoisted to safety out of Alaska backcountry over the weekend, officials said.

The man was stable at a hospital after Saturday's mauling on a mountain northwest of Haines, in the southeastern part of the state near the top of the Alaskan panhandle, the Coast Guard and state troopers said.

The skier, who suffered injuries to his head and hands, was airlifted by a Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, the Guard said in a statement.

He was attacked while he and two other skiers were hiking up a mountain to ski down it and unknowingly came across a den with a brown bear and its cubs, Alaska State Troopers said in a report.

