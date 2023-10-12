Single mother ‘thicker than a bowl of oatmeal' wins Alaska's Fat Bear Week 

A dominant mother bear in Alaska's Katmai National Park and Preserve has been crowned Fat Bear Week's queen of corpulence.

Bear 128, nicknamed "Grazer," received 108,321 votes in the final bracket of "Fat Bear Week," an annual competition that draws hundreds of thousands of internet users to decide who in Katmai is the fattest of the fat.

This year, 1.4 million votes were cast from 100 countries, staff at Katmai said.

Grazer, an adult who stayed single this season, beat Chunk by 85,187 votes, proving that 2023 is the year of the sow.

“The gutsy girl grounded the guy with a gut. 32 Chunk, proved his prominent posterior was worthy of a whopping win. But in the end, Chunk got Grazered,” Katmai National Park wrote on X. "Let’s crown our Queen that’s thicker than a bowl of oatmeal, 128 Grazer!"

Grazer, an 18-year-old with blond ears and light brown fur, is renowned for her dominance. So much so that even the most alpha male bears on the river give her a wide berth.

