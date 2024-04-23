Shares of Novartis climb 4.8% on raised guidance, better-than-expected results

Shares of Swiss drugmaker Novartis climbed 4.8% in early deals on Tuesday, after the company raised its full-year guidance following better-than-expected first-quarter results.

The company said 2024 net sales were set to grow by a high-single to low double-digit percentage.

It added that adjusted operating income was expected to grow by a low double-digit to mid-teens percentage.

The company said 2024 net sales are now anticipated to pick up by a high-single to low double-digit percentage, up from a previous outlook of mid-single-digit growth.

The drugmaker has also revised its expectations for core operating income, now set to expand by a low double-digit to mid-teens percentage, up from the high single-digit growth forecast prior.

