Shakira steps out for slam dunk dinner with NBA star Jimmy Butler

Shakira teamed up with NBA star Jimmy Butler for a night out across the pond.

The "Whenever, Wherever" singer and the Miami Heat player recently stepped out in London for an under-the-radar outing at the Novikov Restaurant & Bar on July 12.

For the dinner outing, Shakira, 46, wore a fitted blue top with black cargo pants, while Butler, 33, sported a black t-shirt and velvet trousers. The basketball player accessorized with a red bandana wrapped around his head.

Shakira and Butler separately arrived at the eatery within minutes of one another, an eyewitness told E! News.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"The pair were spotted looking cozy inside the restaurant," they continued, "as they ordered at one of London's most popular celebrity restaurants."

After the dinner, the eyewitness said Butler's security team assisted Shakira into her chauffeur-driven car, which was parked outside the restaurant's fire exit. The athlete departed not long afterward.

Shakira & Gerard Piqué: Romance Rewind

E! News has reached out to reps for Shakira and Butler and has not heard back.

The outing comes one year after Shakira's highly-publicized split with Gerard Piqué—with whom she shares sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8—and subsequent move to Miami from Barcelona.

The former couple went their separate ways last June after 11 years together, Shakira and Piqué confirmed to E! News in a joint statement. "For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy," they said in a joint statement at the time. "Thank you for your understanding."

As for Piqué, he's since found love again with Clara Chia Marti. And the former soccer player has no qualms about the past, nor what his ex's fans think of him.

"I keep doing what I want," he told El Pais in March via translation. "The day I die, I will look back and hope I have always done what I wanted. I want to be faithful to myself. I'm not going to spend money cleaning up my image."