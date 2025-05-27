Airlines

San Francisco-bound United flight aborts takeoff after engine loses power

The plane was carrying 229 passengers, the airline said. No one was injured.

By NBC Bay Area staff

United plane
Getty Images

A United Airlines flight from Beijing to San Francisco aborted its takeoff Monday due to an engine issue, the airline said.

United Flight 889, a Boeing 777-200, was getting ready to take off but still on the ground when one of the engines lost power, according to the airline. The pilots safely brought the aircraft to a stop, and passengers deplaned on the runway.

The airline said it arranged hotel rooms for the passengers and was scheduling a new flight on Tuesday to complete the journey.

This article tagged under:

AirlinesSan Francisco
