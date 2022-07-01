shooting

Several Police Officers Wounded in Eastern Kentucky Shooting

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear described the episode as “a barricade situation involving a shooting,” in a brief statement on Twitter.

Trooper Matt Gayheart of the Kentucky State Police Department
WLEX

Several police officers were shot and wounded while trying to serve a warrant in eastern Kentucky on Thursday, authorities said.

A suspect was taken into custody and at least one person was killed, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told WYMT-TV. The sheriff's department described the shooting as “deadly" in a Facebook post early Friday, without providing further details.

Hunt had told local media that the suspect opened fire on deputies who were serving a court-issued warrant Thursday evening related to a domestic violence situation.

Hunt said several officers were taken to different hospitals around the region.

This article tagged under:

shootinggun violenceKentucky
