Driver Hits 8 Pedestrians Near San Diego City College

At least 8 pedestrians were hurt Monday morning when a driver plowed into people walking near San Diego City College in downtown San Diego.
The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said first-responders were called to the 1400 block of B Street at 9:05 a.m. and arrived at the scene within 5 minutes. The area is in a tunnel that leads to the college, east of Park Boulevard and west of Interstate 5. It's also near the campus' Curran Plaza.
Officials confirmed that a car had hit multiple pedestrians and at least three people were seriously injured.
More than 60 first-responders were initially assigned to the scene, including five SDFD engines and a helicopter. SDPD officers and patrol cars could be seen lining B Street, both inside the tunnel and at the entrance and exit.
SDFD officials said they plan to hold a media briefing to share details about the crash at 10:30 a.m.
NBC 7 is at the scene gathering details. Check back for updates on this breaking news story.