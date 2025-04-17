Caught on camera

Video shows frightening moments Florida sergeant, trooper nearly run over in roadside crash

By Briana Trujillo

New video shows how a Florida Highway Patrol trooper and a Volusia County sergeant are lucky to be alive after they dodged an SUV that ran off the road on Interstate 95.

It happened early Sunday when authorities were responding to the scene of a car that had hit a deer.

Just then, an SUV "ran off the highway and just about ran them over," the Volusia Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook.

Dashcam video captured how the trooper and sergeant walk on the shoulder — before they both bolt off camera moments before the SUV hits the sergeant's patrol vehicle.

It then "smashed into the back of the car that hit the deer, and then spun back onto I-95, where it came to rest," authorities said.

The trooper and sergeant were not injured. Video shows how they approached the other driver who was hit, who seemed alert and concerned about whiplash.

It was not immediately clear if the driver who crashed was hurt, or if they could face any charges.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office had a word of caution for drivers: "PLEASE stay alert for emergency lights and move over for first responders, service vehicles and disabled vehicles on the side of the road. This was a split second away from tragedy."

This article tagged under:

Caught on cameraI-95car crash
