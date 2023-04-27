Watch: Cow Roams Illinois Neighborhood After Escaping During Senior Prank

A senior-prank-gone-wrong had police and students in a Chicago suburb out in the streets searching for a loose cow, authorities said.

According to Niles police, officers were called just before 3 a.m. to the 8300 block of Ballard for a report of "suspicious subjects in the area."

Once at the scene, police said they encountered several Northridge Preparatory School students who were "apparently involved in what was described as a 'senior prank' by bringing live animals to the school."

During the prank, the students reported a live cow escaped and went into the local neighborhood.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Law enforcement agencies and a representative from Wagner Farms worked to find the cow and residents were asked to avoid the area until the cow was secured.

Just before 10 a.m., authorities reported the cow had been found and was taken to the Wagner Farm facility and will be transferred to Hooved Animals Humane Society in Woodstock.

Other animals involved in the prank included chickens and a pig purchased via Craigslist by the students, police said. The pig was purchased near Dixon, Illinois, the cow from near Winneconne, Wisconsin and the chickens belonged to a student, authorities said.

According to the police, administrators at the school are conducting an "internal investigation into the incident" and refused to pursue any criminal charges.

"The school is managing the cleanup and removal of any animals within the school itself," police said in an update Thursday afternoon.

The students involved were issued Village of Niles ordinance citations including curfew violation, disorderly conduct, animal feces accumulation and prohibited animal species.

In a statement, Northridge Preparatory school said a "prank went awry when a group of seniors lost control of a cow they intended to put in a corral they built in front of the school."

"Unfortunately, the animal escaped, resulting in the cow roaming the community," the statement read. "The senior class is in the process of contacting the police department, city officials, and local residents to apologize for this incident. We can share on behalf of our seniors that they have secured a safe and appropriate home for the animal. Northridge appreciates the work of Park Ridge, Morton Grove and Niles law enforcement and City officials in conjunction with Wagner Farms. We apologize to the local community for any inconvenience this event may have caused and will work internally to find resolution and accountability."