Sen. Richard Blumenthal to Undergo Surgery After Breaking Leg at UConn Parade

Sen. Richard Blumenthal will undergo surgery after breaking his femur at the UConn parade Saturday, according to a spokesperson.

He suffered a fracture after another parade-goer tripped and fell on the senator from behind, according to the spokesperson.

The surgery will take place Sunday, she said.

Blumenthal later tweeted about this incident.

What can I say, I love a parade! Thanks to Chris & everyone for the well wishes. I did indeed fracture my femur after a fellow parade goer tripped & fell on me during the parade today. Routine surgery tomorrow just to make sure everything heals properly. I expect a full recovery! https://t.co/LhUGUCIple — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) April 9, 2023

Sen. Blumenthal anticipates making a full recovery, the spokesperson said.